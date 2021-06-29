Menu

“Absolute bottle job” – These England fans are so disheartened by Southgate’s starting XI vs Germany at Euro 2020

The most important thing in football is to actually play the team in front of you rather than the occasion or even the idea of your opponent, but that’s harder to do when they’ve bested you on the biggest stage time and time again.

This Germany team is still strong and they will probably go to the final with a chance to win if they emerge victorious today, but England are also at home and have a squad packed with attacking talent.

Gareth Southgate did make a point of getting plenty of defenders into his squad, and he’s managed to squeeze most of them into the starting line-up today:

One thing about this Germany team is that they’ve shown they’re fragile in defence so this was the perfect chance to get after them and take control of the game, but it looks like England are going to try and squeeze out a narrow victory instead.

Perhaps it will work, but there’s little joy about this starting XI and the fans are not happy at all:

At least we know where the blame will be placed if this goes wrong tonight….

