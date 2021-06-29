Arsenal revive interest in proven goal-scorer as he’s cleared to leave for bargain £29m transfer fee

Arsenal are reportedly reviving their interest in Torino striker Andrea Belotti as he’s made available for as little as £29million.

It seems the Italy international could move on the cheap this summer due to Torino being hit by the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and Tuttosport are linking him strongly with Arsenal.

The report suggests the Gunners would have no trouble affording the £29m required to sign Belotti, and additional information from 90min suggests they’re long-time admirers of his.

Belotti has a fine scoring record in Serie A, and is just the kind of goal-poacher that Mikel Arteta could do with next season after such a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette did not perform at their usual high standards, and another option to lead the line could give Arsenal a new dimension.

Belotti has a record of 105 goals in 228 games for Torino in all competitions, and one can only imagine how many more he could score if he had the benefit of better players and better service around him.

Arsenal surely also need to strengthen with some more creativity in midfield this summer, but a more clinical finisher could also do wonders for them next season.