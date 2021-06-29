Arsenal could lose a key player and one of their main targets to Euro giants after agent meeting

Any potential bargain is going to attract a lot of interest this summer, and it does mean that Arsenal need to try and get deals wrapped up before other clubs come calling.

They also need to sort out Hector Bellerin’s future as someone capable of starting will be needed if he goes, and the latest reports from Italy actually indicated there could be a double blow in this for Arsenal.

Di Marzio: Inter Milan are looking at opportunities at very good prices. They are interested in Hector Bellerin and have also asked about Onana’s situation at Ajax https://t.co/7Wqsasm6q5 — Osman ? (@OsmanZtheGooner) June 28, 2021

It’s been reported by Gianluca Di Marzio that Inter have met with Bellerin’s agent about a possible transfer so a deal could be possible once they get the cash from Achraf Hakimi’s transfer, but the agent also happens to represent Ajax keeper Andre Onana.

He’s a top-level keeper who is currently out with a drug ban so his situation is complicated, but he’s out of contract next summer so there’s a bargain there for anyone who will take on his ban.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Onana, but it’s suggested that Inter also asked about him during that meeting with the agent so they could be in a position to sign both.

Losing out on Onana won’t be an immediate issue because the ban means he couldn’t play until later in the year, but he has so much upside for a small price and it would be a blow for Arsenal if they miss out.