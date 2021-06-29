Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka set to be handed start for England vs Germany in deserved show of trust by Gareth Southgate

Bukayo Saka is expected to retain a spot in the England starting lineup ahead of tonight’s mammoth Euros Round of 16 clash against Germany, according to the Athletic.

David Ornstein, who has been spot on with team news leaks (whether you love or loathe them) so far this tournament, reports that Saka will be named in the starting eleven after his fine display last time out.

Saka was honoured with the Man of the Match award for his performance in the Three Lions’ final group stage clash against Czech Republic, and it seems like Gareth Southgate will trust the Arsenal man again.

The Athletic also note that a switch to back-five is on the cards against Germany, which corroborates what the The Telegraph reported as we look to field three centre-backs and two wing-backs.

It’s nice to see that Saka is expected to retain his spot in the starting eleven, as he deserves to after showing real spark against the Czech Republic.

There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding the lineup for the fixture against Joachim Low’s men, most of which had pointed to an unfair omission for the Arsenal man until now.

Frustrated England supporters just want to see Southgate pick players on merit, regardless of past loyalties or always based on an uber-defensive mindset and a start for Saka is an encouraging step.