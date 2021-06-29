Arsenal fans will be delighted to learn that the club have reportedly struck an ‘agreement in principle’ over the transfer of Nuno Tavares from Benfica, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has already broke news of a breakthrough in negotiations, less than 24 hours after revealing the details of what Arsenal’s first bid for the 21-year-old would be.

Romano now reports that the Gunners have agreed an initial fee of €8m for the ace in a deal that will also include add-ons.

Just like what was widely reported yesterday, it’s added that the left-back will sign a five-year contract with the North London outfit, and there shouldn’t be many holdups with agents fees now sorted as well.

Arsenal and Benfica have an agreement in principle for Nuno Tavares – LB target revelead two days ago. Deal set to be completed for €8m as guaranteed fee + add ons. ??? #AFC Personal terms [until June 2026] and agents fee agreed. Paperworks still to be signed/completed. ?? https://t.co/pxY6Tq1ZTe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2021

Arsenal supporters shouldn’t have too wait too long before some official word on this transfer it seems with Romano reporting that the completion and signing of paperwork is all that is left to be done.A

Tavares, an international for Portugal at Under-21s level, broke into Benfica’s first-team in the 19/20 season – making 16 appearances, before playing a bigger role in the 2020/21 campaign.

The ace started in 14 of his 25 appearances across all competitions for Benfica this season, chipping in with three assists.

Mikel Arteta has landed much-needed cover for Kieran Tierney at left-back with the imminent addition of Tavares, having had to call on the likes of Granit Xhaka to deputise there at times this season.

Arsenal have done well to strike a relatively low-cost deal for someone as highly-rated as Tavares, especially considering the premium usually paid out on signing young players in modern football.