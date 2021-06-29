Arsenal star attracting transfer interest from PL side and Euro giants

Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly a transfer target for both Newcastle United and Lille this summer.

The 20-year-old has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium so far, having had loan spells back at former club Saint-Etienne and at Nice.

MORE: Arsenal to try again for prolific centre-forward

It could now be that Saliba heads out of Arsenal yet again as they work on a deal to sign Brighton defender Ben White, according to the Daily Mail.

The young Frenchman looks a terrific prospect and it’s hard to understand why Mikel Arteta is continuing to overlook him as an option to play regularly in his defence.

It would be interesting to see what Saliba can do if he ends up at Newcastle in particular, as it may be the ideal opportunity for him to win over Arteta by showing how well he can perform in the Premier League.

Some Arsenal fans will surely be disappointed to see him leave, however, when players like Rob Holding and Pablo Mari continue to play regularly for the Gunners.