Video: Arsenal star Granit Xhaka praises “f*****g amazing” Switzerland team after stunning Euro 2020 win

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka did not hold back with his praise for the Swiss national team after their stunning Euro 2020 win over France.

Xhaka and co. came from 3-1 down to take the game to extra time, and then beat the reigning World Champions on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals.

See below for Xhaka’s post-match interview as he makes it clear just how much this win meant…

