Arsene Wenger’s comments suggest Arsenal could make an error by selling “exceptional” Euro 2020 star

Man United fans will be wondering why they don’t get to see the international version of Paul Pogba more often, but the same could be said for Arsenal supporters and Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka was outstanding for Switzerland tonight as they shocked France in Euro 2020, and he just looks so different to what he often shows in the Premier League.

He really was the beating heart of the team as he was creative with his use of the ball, he was a warrior out of possession and he constantly shut down the French players to win the ball back and he just looked like the leader Arsenal need just now.

Unfortunately at the Emirates he tends to look undisciplined and you always get the feeling that he may let you down, so that would explain why a potential move to Roma looks close:

Roma are working to complete both Rui Patricio and Granit Xhaka deals in the next days. ?? #ASRoma @SkySport José Sá will be new Wolves goalkeeper joining from Olympiacos if Rui Patricio leaves the club. Xhaka is pushing to join Roma – #AFC working to complete the agreement. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2021

One man who was impressed by Xhaka tonight was Arsene Wenger, and you do wonder if he thinks his former side may be making a mistake by letting him go when you consider these comments:

Arsène Wenger on Granit Xhaka: "He was exceptional, all his choices were good. He was the one who rallied the troops before the penalties." (BeIN) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 28, 2021

It’s still too early to suggest that anything could change in terms of his Arsenal future, but it certainly needs to be discussed at least.