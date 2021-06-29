Menu

Arsene Wenger’s comments suggest Arsenal could make an error by selling “exceptional” Euro 2020 star

Man United fans will be wondering why they don’t get to see the international version of Paul Pogba more often, but the same could be said for Arsenal supporters and Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka was outstanding for Switzerland tonight as they shocked France in Euro 2020, and he just looks so different to what he often shows in the Premier League.

He really was the beating heart of the team as he was creative with his use of the ball, he was a warrior out of possession and he constantly shut down the French players to win the ball back and he just looked like the leader Arsenal need just now.

Unfortunately at the Emirates he tends to look undisciplined and you always get the feeling that he may let you down, so that would explain why a potential move to Roma looks close:

One man who was impressed by Xhaka tonight was Arsene Wenger, and you do wonder if he thinks his former side may be making a mistake by letting him go when you consider these comments:

It’s still too early to suggest that anything could change in terms of his Arsenal future, but it certainly needs to be discussed at least.

