Aston Villa have genuine interest in re-signing Man United defender

Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe could soon be heading on his way back Aston Villa, three years after originally joining on loan.

Tuanzebe, 23, is a product of the Red Devils’ youth academy having first signed up all the way back in 2005.

After climbing the club’s youth ranks, Tuanzebe was allowed to join Aston Villa on loan from January 2018 until the summer of 2019.

In what was a hugely successful loan period after featuring in 35 matches, in all competitions, Tuanzebe played a big role in helping Villa win promotion back to England’s top-flight.

However, now back with the Red Devils, the English defender has struggled to force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

Now looking to continue his development and prove that he deserves a place in his manager’s plans, Tuanzebe could reportedly be set to re-join Villa.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claims the Midlands side have a ‘concrete’ interest in the United centre-back and could make a move in the coming weeks.