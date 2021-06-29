Barcelona risk losing £100m+ signing for free with an incredibly risky contract offer

Even if a player hasn’t really impressed in recent years, it’s still unlikely that they’ll go into contract talks with a view to cutting their salary.

It’s a possible reality for players at the biggest clubs just now as financial problems are starting to catch up with them, but Barcelona are playing an incredibly risky game with Ousmane Dembele.

It was reported that his transfer fee could rise to around £135m when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund, but he’s really struggled to nail down a regular spot in the team due to injuries.

His contract will expire next summer so something needs to be sorted just now, and there were even reports from Spain which stated he would be banished to the stands if he didn’t agree a new deal.

That’s been complicated due to an injury that he picked up during the Euros so it’s going to be tough to shift him, but Barca’s contract is offer is said to only be worth 50% of his current salary.

If he does refuse to sign then it’s easy to see him running his deal down and leaving for nothing next summer, so Barca are not in a strong place with these negotiations.

It may purely come down to how much he wants to succeed at the Nou Camp.