Manchester United have some interest in a potential transfer deal for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but it’s not linked to Paul Pogba’s situation, according to Fabrizio Romano, in conversation with Stretty News.

Speaking on the Strettycast, Romano provided an update on the Camavinga transfer situation, insisting there’s nothing particularly concrete at this time and no hurry from Man Utd’s end to bring the highly-rated young Frenchman to Old Trafford.

Camavinga has shone as one of the most exciting talents in Europe in recent times and could undoubtedly be a terrific addition to this United squad, even if there isn’t an obvious need for him.

The Red Devils already have Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic as options in midfield.

Some United fans might be tempted to think that interest in Camavinga could be due to players leaving Old Trafford, but Romano has insisted that it is not linked to Pogba’s situation, even if the former Juventus man is heading into final year of his contract.

“I won’t link the outcome of Camavinga and Paul Pogba. They are two different situations,” Romano told the Man Utd blog.

“Manchester United are interested in him. They like the player but are in no rush to sign Camavinga in the coming days or weeks. Camavinga is in no rush because he has a year left on his contract and many clubs want him. We are talking about a top target, so keep an eye out for PSG too.

“It’s still an open situation without any advanced negotiations.”

CaughtOffside understands Rennes want around £40million to let Camavinga go this summer.