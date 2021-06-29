Chelsea and Real Madrid both impressed by Italian defender following standout Euros campaign

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid and Champions League holders Chelsea have both been impressed by Italy full-back Leonardo Spinazzola.

That’s according to Il Messaggero (via Sports Witness), who claims the Italian defender’s impressive performances at this summer’s Euros 2020 has caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Spinazzola, 28, currently plays his domestic football for Serie A side Roma.

Since arriving in Rome in 2019 following a £26.55m move from Juventus, the attacking full-back has gone on to feature in 71 matches, in all competitions.

Despite remaining an important figure in Roma’s squad, Spinazzola has also excelled on the international stage.

Currently preparing for a tense quarter-final tie against world number one Belgium, the 28-year-old has arguably been one of the Euros’ most impressive performers.

In light of his recent eye-catching displays, it has been noted that Chelsea has asked about the defender’s possible availability.

Although the Blues currently have three left-backs among their ranks – it has been suggested that Thomas Tuchel would like Spinazzola to replace the out-of-favour Emerson.

Real Madrid is also understood to be actively tracking the defender ahead of a possible summer move.