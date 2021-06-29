It looks like Chelsea are about to cost themselves a fair bit by delaying contract talks with Antonio Rudiger as Eurosport report that the defender now feels he can earn close to £200,000-a-week.

Transfer insider Dean Jones writes that the Blues’ decision to delay contract talks with the centre-back, whose deal expires next summer, could now cost them around £40,000-a-week extra.

It’s detailed that Rudiger was looking for a raise to £160,000-a-week from his current £140,000-a-week terms when talks were ongoing in March, but the German is now in a position to demand even more.

Chelsea pushed back talks at that point and Rudiger has since gone on to further reiterate how important he is to the team, turning in solid displays as they went on to win the Champions League.

Eurosport have found that Rudiger and his representatives now feel that they can push for a weekly wage of closer to £200,000 – which is considerable considering what the Blues could’ve paid out on.

See More: Chelsea and Real Madrid both impressed by Italian defender following standout Euros campaign

More Stories / Latest News Juventus join race for Arsenal midfielder as talks with Roma hit stumbling block Crystal Palace to name Arsenal legend as new manager, signing of agreement expected today Man United sent scout to watch French midfielder in action against Switzerland

Dean Jones told our resident Chelsea insider Simon Phillips that talks will now resume after the Euros, we’ll have to wait and see if success for Germany could see Rudiger value himself even higher.

Chelsea recruited Rudiger for an initial fee of £29m back in the summer of 2017, in a deal that was worth up to £33.3m with add-ons, per BBC Sport.

The ace has endured a mixed spell with the Blues, he has shown his quality for prolonged periods at times but he’s equally also found himself out-of-favour like he did under Frank Lampard.

Rudiger came back with a vengeance after being cast aside by Lampard and even being accused of playing a role in the Chelsea legend’s sacking, as the ace looked as solid as ever to help the Blues rally back and claim a spot in the top four and also win the world’s most illustrious club competition.