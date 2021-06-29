Chelsea could be set for HUGE clear-out to raise over £150million in transfer funds

Chelsea could reportedly be set to raise transfer funds with a huge clear-out of some big-name first-team players, according to reports.

The Blues won the Champions League last season but still look in need of something of a revamp, with Thomas Tuchel likely to be keen to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Frank Lampard.

MORE: Chelsea have held talks with top transfer target

Chelsea can’t rest on their laurels if they are to try and emerge as genuine Premier League title contenders, and it looks like big names such as Erling Haaland and Declan Rice are priorities for them this summer.

They won’t come cheap, however, so there’s talk of Chelsea clearing out as many as ten players to raise over £150million in transfer funds.

According to football.london, the players that could make way are: Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Marcos Alonso, Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi, Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta, Emerson Palmieri and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Finding buyers for some of these players will be easier than with others, but one expects Chelsea should be able to offload these unwanted flops at some point.

Some fans may be surprised at the lack of patience shown towards Ziyech, however, with the former Ajax man only just arriving last summer and looking a huge talent at his former club.

It hasn’t happened for Ziyech at Stamford Bridge, but he’s surely a player worth investing a bit more time in, unless CFC have a top priority target they want instead of him.