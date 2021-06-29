Barcelona have just shockingly announced the release of Matheus Fernandes with the Blaugrana having decided to terminate the Brazilian’s contract just 18 months after he was signed.

Fernandes arrived at the Camp Nou in January 2020, with the club sharing that they spent an initial €7m on the midfielder, in a deal that also included €3m in potential add-ons.

The Botafogo academy graduate was immediately loaned out to Valladolid when he moved to Barcelona, but Fernandes made just three appearances as he was completely snubbed for 14 other fixtures.

Fernandes made just one appearance for Barcelona in 2020/21, which was a substitute outing in their hammering of Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League group stages.

Barcelona have clearly been looking to wash their hands of the ace for some time due to the announcement of the release a day before Fernandes celebrates his 23rd birthday – they may not even be a cause for joy tomorrow after this.

See More: Leeds United in advanced talks to sign €15m Barcelona defender

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid target £68m Premier League star once described as a ‘Ferrari’ as replacement for Varane Video: Arsenal star Granit Xhaka praises “f*****g amazing” Switzerland team after stunning Euro 2020 win Manchester United’s interest in potential £40million transfer not linked to Paul Pogba’s situation

Barcelona have involved themselves in some really messy transfers over the last couple of years but this blunder should be seen as unforgivable by the fans.

The club have thrown away €7m completely, as well as wages paid to Fernandes since he arrived, plus they could’ve already paid out on the add-ons to Palmeiras depending on what the stipulations were.