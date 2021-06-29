Arsenal, Leicester City and Everton are all reportedly in talks over a potential transfer swoop for Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international currently seems most likely to join Everton on loan, but could also be an option for both Arsenal and Leicester if that move doesn’t work out, according to Todo Fichajes.

MORE: Manchester City star offers himself to Barcelona and Real Madrid

Despite Coutinho’s Liverpool connections, it seems he’d be willing to make the move to Everton, partly because of the convenience of already owning property in the city from his time at Anfield.

This would undoubtedly be controversial, but Everton fans may welcome this big-name arrival to give them more spark and quality in the attacking midfield department.

Arsenal could also do well to gamble on Coutinho, even if he’s not been at his best at Barcelona, with the Gunners in need of a creative player to fill in in the number 10 role after the January departure of Mesut Ozil, while Martin Odegaard’s time on loan at the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid has come to an end.

Leicester could perhaps be the most tempting move of all, however, with Coutinho likely to do well to link up with Brendan Rodgers again.

The 29-year-old played some of his best football under Rodgers at Liverpool, and Leicester are also a team on the up after winning the FA Cup final last season and putting in a strong challenge for a top four place.