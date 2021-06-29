Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The Foxes are said to have positioned themselves to be in the running to sign Coutinho, with the Brazil international highly likely to be on his way out of the Nou Camp this summer.

Leicester have been linked alongside Arsenal and Everton as suitors for Coutinho, but it may be that the Brendan Rodgers connection will give the FA Cup winners the edge.

The 29-year-old has not had the best of times at Barca, but could end up being a terrific signing for Leicester if he can get back to his best under Rodgers.

It might also be useful for Leicester to think about signings in that area of the pitch amid recent transfer rumours linking playmaker James Maddison with Arsenal.

Coutinho could move on the cheap this summer, with some recent reports suggesting his value may have fallen to as low as £40million.