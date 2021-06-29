Crystal Palace are expected to name Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira as their new manager as they finally look to draw a close to their search for a replacement for Roy Hodgson, according to the Athletic.

David Ornstein and Dominic Fifield of the Athletic have found that the Eagles have reached an agreement in principle with Vieira, who left Nice in December after a two-and-a-half-year spell as boss.

A deal is not yet signed, but that is expected to happen today as Palace look to avoid a repeat of the Lucien Favre situation – the former Dortmund boss agreed a three-year deal but then backed out.

The Athletic add that the South London outfit hope to have Vieira’s appointment sorted in time for the Frenchman to oversee training on Monday, which will be the first day of pre-season.

See More: Arsenal strike deal in principle over transfer that will bolster threadbare position

? EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Palace set to appoint Patrick Vieira as manager. Agreement in principle reached but not signed yet. Work permit process for 45yo former Nice boss & Arsenal Invincible under way. Confirmation expected in due course @TheAthleticUK #CPFC https://t.co/S8PUBv1PIA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 29, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Man United sent scout to watch French midfielder in action against Switzerland Leeds United in advanced talks to sign €15m Barcelona defender Manchester United look to sign prolific academy talent to improved contract

Vieira worked at Manchester City before landing his first senior managerial role with sister club New York City, who he led for two years before moving back to his homeland for the Nice job.

The former midfielder guided the Ligue 1 outfit to seventh and fifth place finishes in his two full seasons in charge, before a slide last term left Vieira to leave in December.

Vieira will have a mighty task on his hand with the Eagles, who have stayed in the top-flight since they won long-awaited promotion back in the 12/13 season.

The Eagles have around 10 first-team players leaving on a free transfer at the end of the month and Vieira may well have little time to make a decision on who should be kept when he arrives at the club.