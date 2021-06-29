England supporters and perhaps even Germany fans will be absolutely shocked to hear news from the Athletic stating that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not be part of the matchday squad tonight.

Greg O’Keefe of the Athletic reports that Calvert-Lewin is ‘disappointed’ by the snub with those close to the Everton star left baffled by Gareth Southgate’s decision to cast aside England’s only backup striker.

The 24-year-old has experienced just a single minute of action for the Three Lions at the Euros this summer, which came as a stoppage time substitute in the opening win against Croatia.

Despite Calvert-Lewin being the only other natural centre-forward that England can call on other than captain Harry Kane, the hard-working target-man will be left in the stands tonight.

The Everton forward, who scored 16 Premier League goals in 33 appearances this season, was even overlooked as a central option as Southgate called on Marcus Rashford off the bench against Scotland.

See More: Man United star and City duo set for key roles as England set to change formation vs Germany

Exclusive: Dominic Calvert-Lewin left out of Gareth Southgate’s #England squad for #EnglandvGermany this afternoon.

Believe he’s ‘disappointed’ & others close to him totally baffled by it as no back up to Kane (W/@David_Ornstein ) #EFC https://t.co/oG1SCg0qN0 — Greg O’Keeffe (@GregOK) June 29, 2021

More Stories / Latest News “Levy’s PR couldn’t get any worse!” Spurs fans react to what Andre Villas-Boas has said about Daniel Levy ‘My boy’ – Arsenal star reunites with Newcastle friend as Gunners remain open to summer transfer Leeds United offered chance to sign West Brom star

Southgate is taking a massive risk in leaving Calvert-Lewin out of the picture considering the woeful form that Kane has been in during the tournament so far.

The Three Lions’ quality in the final third will be even more important tonight as the Athletic report that Southgate will revert to a back five against Joachim Low’s men.