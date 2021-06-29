Menu

Erling Haaland offers Gareth Southgate some tactical advice as his teammate Jadon Sancho sits on the bench

England will be happy with how the first half went as they’ve steadily grown into the game, but they still lack a cutting edge in the final third as the ghost of Harry Kane is having a minimal impact on the tournament.

There’s so much talent on the bench so surely Gareth Southgate will look to go for the win here, but he’s a manager who tends to go with the safe option first so he may just look to sneak this 1-0.

One star who’s not getting a look in just now is Jadon Sancho, and his Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland made it clear he needs to be on the field:

It’s going to be a nervy second half, so who’s going to emerge as the hero (or the villain) here?

