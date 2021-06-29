Menu

Everton poised to announce Rafa Benitez as their new manager

If you take Liverpool out of Rafa Benitez’s history then he could be an interesting appointment for Everton, but that is going to hang over him during his time at Goodison Park and it feels like a lot of the fans aren’t excited about him taking over.

He’s a vastly experienced manager who looks like a solid choice to replace Carlo Ancelotti, and it sounds like the announcement could come very soon:

One of the main issues could come down to his actual style of football, as he tends to go with a structured approach and two holding midfielders, so it’s likely that Everton will be tough to beat but they probably won’t be overly exciting to watch either.

That’s all well and good if he’s getting results and the team is successful on the pitch, but this is a brave choice from Everton to go with him.

