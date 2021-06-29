(Video) Fans of Manchester United will love watching this Copa America goal from Paraguay vs. Uruguay

After the Video Assistant Referee reviewed a foul inside the box, Uruguay would receive a penalty kick opportunity.

Once the VAR confirmed the foul, Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani stepped inside the box to take the penalty kick. The 34-year-old would convert the chance to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead over Paraguay, scoring his second goal of the tournament.

Uruguay would look to hold onto this score as they would like to avoid Brazil in the Copa America QuarterFinals.

