France identify Didier Deschamps’ successor as world-class manager linked

Following their disastrous and shocking exit from this summer’s Euros on Monday night at the hands of Switzerland, France’s national team are already being linked with a new manager.

Currently led by Didier Deschamps, who was looking to become the first man in history to win the World Cup and European Championship as both a player and a manager, France now see their gaffer’s long-term future heavily speculated.

Following star attacker Kylian Mbappe’s missed fifth spot-kick, Les Bleus are now on their way back to France with Switzerland preparing to face Belgium in the competition’s quarter-finals.

Despite there being less than 24 hours between Les Bleus’ exit and the next set of fixtures, reports in France have claimed that former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is next in line to succeed Deschamps.

Deschamps’ current contract is set to run until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, however, according to Marca, should the Frenchman be relieved of his duties before then, Zidane will be next up.

