Gareth Bale’s agent makes clear statement about Tottenham transfer situation

Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, has made it clear there is no option for Tottenham to seal the permanent transfer of his client.

The Wales international spent last season back on loan with Spurs, returning to the club for a successful second spell after leaving them for Madrid back in the summer of 2013.

MORE: Gary Lineker names ideal next Tottenham manager

Still, it seems there isn’t much hope of Bale remaining in north London, with Barnett making it clear there is no permanent option in place, and stating clearly that his client is Real Madrid’s player.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about Bale’s situation, Barnett said:

“Gareth has no agreements whatsoever. He is under contract to Real.”

Tottenham fans may be disappointed with this, as Bale made a decent impact in his second spell with the club, showing he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

It seems unlikely that the 31-year-old will go back into the first-team at the Bernabeu, so it will be interesting to see where he might end up next if he’s not staying at Spurs.