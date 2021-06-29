“The perfect afternoon” – that’s how Harry Kane described England’s historic 2-0 win over Germany.

For a footballing nation who aren’t all that bad and haven’t really ever been all that bad, England have hardly won a thing.

The 1966 World Cup win stands alone in the Three Lions’ history books as the only notable achievement.

This group of England players, just like their predecessors, have been tasked with writing the next chapter in those history books.

With a 2-0 victory over Germany at Wembley this evening, they moved a step closer to doing so, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane seeing them safely through into the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

READ MORE: Video: Harry Kane sends England into Euro 2020 quarter-finals with timely first tournament goal

Kane, who hadn’t scored previously in the tournament, popped up in the penalty area to divert Jack Grealish’s cross into the back of the net and seal the victory for the hosts.

Considering the extent of his struggles in the tournament prior, this will have been a moment of huge relief for Kane, as well as one of jubilation.

You’d think it’d be hard to put it into words post-match, but Kane’s summed it up perfectly, “the perfect afternoon.”

Click here for more of the latest Euro 2020 news