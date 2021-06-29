‘So good to watch’ – These football fans impressed with ‘fantastic baller’ Chelsea star after display vs England

Germany were knocked out of Euro 2020 by England this evening, despite the best efforts of Chelsea starlet Kai Havertz.

Havertz endured a difficult debut campaign as a Chelsea player, but scored the winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

There was never any doubt about his participation in Euro 2020 with his country. Havertz is the next big hope for the Germans in the years to come.

He played like it, too, even if Germany were unable to continue their Euro 2020 journey.

Havertz oozes class with everything that he does. He’s the kind of player that everyone loves seeing in action.

While he was an opposition player to the home crowd at Wembley on Tuesday evening, he has earned himself a fair few admirers after his performance.

Here’s what some football fans on Twitter had to say about Havertz following the performance he produced against the Three Lions…

Kai Havertz is just getting better and better and he’s already playing on a very high level. One of the few players tonight that’s been so good to watch. — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) June 29, 2021

Havertz is so elegant, practically anything he does is aesthetically pleasing — TC (@totalcristiano) June 29, 2021

Havertz has really been impressing me, my criticisms turned him into a baller — Trey (@UTDTrey) June 29, 2021

I wasn’t sure if it was Mesut Ozil or Kai Havertz playing against England today. What a fantastic baller!!! — L???f? (@iLatif_) June 29, 2021

If you don’t rate Havertz in 2021 you’re simply a hater or agenda driven, it’s time the world puts respect on the guy’s name. — J. (@MessiIizer) June 29, 2021

