Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer now “very close”

The Jadon Sancho to Manchester United transfer saga may finally be nearing its end after over a year of intense speculation.

The England international looked close to joining the Red Devils last summer, but a deal fell through, though Borussia Dortmund now look to have lowered their demands for their star player.

This should see Man Utd sign Sancho for well below the £100million that was being discussed last summer, and Fabrizio Romano has told Stretty News the latest on the deal.

“We are very close,” Romano told the Strettycast. “It’s not done yet but it’s just a matter of some clauses about payment structure and then the deal will be completed in the next few days.

“They are at advanced stages, the player wants to join United and they are very close an agreement with Borussia Dortmund. Let’s wait a bit but we are really close.”

This is just the signing United need to give them more spark in attack and fans will be thrilled to see such a reliable source for football transfer news confirming it’s not far from being done now.