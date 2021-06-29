Juventus join race for Arsenal midfielder as talks with Roma hit stumbling block

According to recent reports in Italy, Juventus have joined Roma in the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka.

That’s according to an exclusive report from Calciomercato, who claims that despite strong interest from Roma, Xhaka’s services are now wanted by Serie A giants Juventus.

Xhaka, 28, joined Arsenal in 2016 following a £40.5m move from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Since arriving in the country’s capital, the Swiss midfielder has gone on to feature in 220 matches, in all competitions.

However, despite being a key member of Mikel Arteta’s squad, after enduring several tricky patches, including seeing his captaincy stipped, the 28-year-old has recently seen his long-term future speculated.

It has been reported by Calciomercato that Roma has offered the Gunners €12m plus another €3m in bonuses in exchange for the midfielder.

However, the Londoners are holding out for closer to €20m and have therefore seen talks with the Giallorossi club hit a stumbling block.

In light of the impasse, waiting in the wings are understood to be Juventus, who, following the Xhaka’s ‘Man of the Match’ performance on Monday against France, would love to welcome the midfielder to Turin.

The ‘Old Lady’s’ interest is now likely to prompt Roma to increase their offer as new manager Jose Mourinho pushes for the club to make Xhaka their first signing of the summer.