Harry Kane draws level with Wayne Rooney in key England stat after goal against Germany

Harry Kane matched one of Wayne Rooney’s England tallies with his goal against Germany in the Euro 2020 knockouts.

Kane had been under the spotlight following a disappointing Euro 2020 group campaign, during which the Tottenham goal-machine failed to find the back of the net.

We’d seen Kylian Mbappe crash out of the tournament without a goal to his name last night. You wondered if Kane would be the next to follow.

He, clearly, wasn’t keen on entertaining that, with Kane having headed home England’s second goal of the contest against Germany in a famous win at Wembley.

In doing so, as OptaJoe revealed via Twitter, Kane levelled England all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney’s goal tally in major international tournaments.

7 – Harry Kane has now equalled Wayne Rooney for goals scored at major tournaments for England (7), with only Gary Lineker (10) and Alan Shearer (9) netting more across the World Cup & EUROs for the Three Lions. Relief. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ApIOLwmc71 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 29, 2021

With at least a quarter-final to come, and the World Cup taking place in Qatar next year, you can’t help but imagine Kane will have Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker’s records in his sights.

