Leeds United in advanced talks to sign €15m Barcelona defender

According to recent reports, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport (relayed by Marca), who claim the Yorkshire Whites are closing in on making their fight signing of the summer.

Firpo, 24, joined Barcelona in 2018 following a €18m move from domestic rivals Real Betis.

Since arriving at the Nou Camp, the exciting Spanish left-back has gone on to feature in 41 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to five goals, along the way.

However, despite still having three years left on his current deal, Sport claim Firpo is keen to move on having barely featured last season under manager Ronald Koeman.

The outlet believes Premier League outfit Leeds United are closing in on signing the defender as talks have recently progressed to an ‘advanced’ stage.

Bielsa is likely to be sounding out a replacement for current full-back Ezgjan Alioski, who is actually out of contract on Wednesday.

