Menu

Leeds United offered chance to sign West Brom star

Leeds United FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leeds United have reportedly been offered a transfer deal for West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira this summer.

Leicester City, RB Leipzig and West Ham United are also all keen on a deal for Pereira, but it seems Leeds could be his most likely destination after an offer was made.

MORE: Leeds “one step away” from crucial signing

Despite this initial approach, Leeds are yet to respond to West Brom, so it remains to be seen how strong their interest is at the moment.

Still, Marcelo Bielsa could do with a creative player like this coming in for next season as he looks to take the team even further forward after a strong first season back in the Premier League for 16 years last term.

More Stories / Latest News
“Levy’s PR couldn’t get any worse!” Spurs fans react to what Andre Villas-Boas has said about Daniel Levy
‘My boy’ – Arsenal star reunites with Newcastle friend as Gunners remain open to summer transfer
West Ham told to hurry up and sign Chelsea striker following Aston Villa interest

Pereira was a stand-out performer in West Brom’s campaign with 11 goals and six assists, even if he didn’t quite do enough to help keep the Baggies in the top flight.

It makes sense that clubs would be keen to keep Pereira in the Premier League next season, with Leicester and West Ham also likely to be good fits for the 25-year-old.

More Stories Marcelo Bielsa Matheus Pereira

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Alasdair Campbell says:
    June 29, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    Blimey we’re getting caught with our strides around our ankles here.
    I hope to god we’ve got some decent players lined up, otherwise we’re gonna struggle to keep up with these extra Europa games.
    Someone should learn how to use a keyboard and open a wallet!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.