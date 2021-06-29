Leeds United have reportedly been offered a transfer deal for West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira this summer.

Leicester City, RB Leipzig and West Ham United are also all keen on a deal for Pereira, but it seems Leeds could be his most likely destination after an offer was made.

Despite this initial approach, Leeds are yet to respond to West Brom, so it remains to be seen how strong their interest is at the moment.

Still, Marcelo Bielsa could do with a creative player like this coming in for next season as he looks to take the team even further forward after a strong first season back in the Premier League for 16 years last term.

Pereira was a stand-out performer in West Brom’s campaign with 11 goals and six assists, even if he didn’t quite do enough to help keep the Baggies in the top flight.

It makes sense that clubs would be keen to keep Pereira in the Premier League next season, with Leicester and West Ham also likely to be good fits for the 25-year-old.