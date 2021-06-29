Leicester City, Everton and Arsenal in race to sign Barcelona attacker

Despite being football’s third most expensive player, Phillipe Coutinho’s time in Barcelona has largely disappointed.

Coutinho, 29, joined Barcelona in 2018 following a whopping £121.5m move from Premier League giants Liverpool.

Since arriving in La Liga, the Brazil international, who has struggled with both form and injury, has only managed to start 46 domestic matches.

With just two years left on his current deal, given Barcelona’s poor finances at the hands of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has now been reported that the club is preparing to offload their multi-million megastar.

According to a recent written report from Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Witness), Barcelona is open to allowing the attacker to leave the club summer – either on loan or permanently.

The outlet claim that Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City have ‘positioned’ themselves well to sign the South American.

However, two other Premier League clubs remain in the mix – Everton and Arsenal.

The English trio has been offered a major boost after it has been noted that the midfielder is happy to move on and welcomes a new challenge elsewhere.