“Levy’s PR couldn’t get any worse!” Spurs fans react to what Andre Villas-Boas has said about Daniel Levy

Former manager Andre Villas-Boas has spoken to The Athletic about his past relationship with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy.

Villas-Boas, 43, managed Tottenham Hotspur from 2012 – 2013 before eventually moving on to take the reins at Zenit St-Petersburg.

However, despite only being in charge for 12-months, the Portuguese gaffer appears not to look back on his time in London fondly.

READ MORE: West Ham told to hurry up and sign Chelsea striker following Aston Villa interest

Although Villas-Boas is looking for his next job in football, following his resignation from Marseille earlier this year and Levy left to sound out a replacement for Jose Mourinho, it is extremely unlikely fans will see the Portuguese tactician back in his old role.

Lifting the lid on what life was like working under Levy, according to the man himself, there was ‘bad, bad animosity’ between the two men.

“I didn’t have the best of relationships with Daniel,” Villas-Boas explained. “We were correct throughout but we were not in love with each other and Tottenham wanted me to accept the offer from PSG. I said No but Daniel Levy was negotiating with Paris for €15million.”

Reacting to the shocking claims, here are a selection of the best responses from Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Never understood why this man is so protected, why does he NEED to leave himself. Surely there are people above who can fire him for doing a shameful job? I get that he owns a part of the club but surely other investors have a say? https://t.co/AxO4EUaxxl — dwight (@dwthfcc) June 28, 2021

What’s new? He’s been messing the club up for a long time. — Jide (@JideHowardChase) June 28, 2021

One of a few who have spoken out regarding Levy. The smiling, “ambitious”, Chairman we see isn’t quite a great man like many paint him out to be. — Little Rock (@BlueDiamond0000) June 28, 2021

Getting 15m for AVB was example of Levy trying to make money for club, so worthwhile. Same as when Chelski had to pay 7m for Arnesen. Not an issue. Just a shame it didn’t work out. — paul chernanko (@paulc156) June 28, 2021

christ, as if you thought Levy’s PR couldn’t get any worse ? https://t.co/fVNXykDD4Q — cal (@calhutchings26) June 28, 2021

Good to see they were ‘correct throughout’…. ?? — Jeffrey rumney (@JeffreyRumney) June 28, 2021