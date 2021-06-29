Menu

"Levy's PR couldn't get any worse!" Spurs fans react to what Andre Villas-Boas has said about Daniel Levy

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Former manager Andre Villas-Boas has spoken to The Athletic about his past relationship with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy.

Villas-Boas, 43, managed Tottenham Hotspur from 2012 – 2013 before eventually moving on to take the reins at Zenit St-Petersburg.

However, despite only being in charge for 12-months, the Portuguese gaffer appears not to look back on his time in London fondly.

Although Villas-Boas is looking for his next job in football, following his resignation from Marseille earlier this year and Levy left to sound out a replacement for Jose Mourinho, it is extremely unlikely fans will see the Portuguese tactician back in his old role.

Lifting the lid on what life was like working under Levy, according to the man himself, there was ‘bad, bad animosity’ between the two men.

“I didn’t have the best of relationships with Daniel,” Villas-Boas explained. “We were correct throughout but we were not in love with each other and Tottenham wanted me to accept the offer from PSG. I said No but Daniel Levy was negotiating with Paris for €15million.”

Reacting to the shocking claims, here are a selection of the best responses from Tottenham Hotspur fans.

