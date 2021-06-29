Arsenal “raise bid” for midfielder transfer, claims journalist

Arsenal have reportedly improved their bid for the transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga.

According to the latest on the Lokonga transfer deal in the tweet below from journalist Sven Claes, Arsenal have raised their offer for the 21-year-old, including the bonus structures of the deal…

Update: Arsenal raise bid for Sambi Lokongo. The price is already rising well above €15M. Also the bonuses have been increased. Anderlecht also want a percentage on resale. #AFC https://t.co/x4z8VmyTVP — Sven Claes (@svenclaes) June 29, 2021

This should take Arsenal closer to clinching a deal, with some other reporters suggesting things are looking highly likely to be completed soon.

Kristof Terreur recently tweeted that the move going through was only a matter of time…

No. But they are working on a Lokonga replacement. Lokonga to Arsenal is just a matter of time. — Kristof Terreur (@HLNinEngeland) June 27, 2021

This could be great business by Arsenal if they manage to bring the Belgian youngster in, with Mikel Arteta in need of more quality in midfield.

Thomas Partey looked an exciting signing last summer but hasn’t quite had the impact that some will have expected, while doubts remain over the likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Anderlecht have often produced fine young players and it looks like Lokonga is the latest, with Arsenal looking set to capitalise.

Gooners will hope this isn’t their last signing of the summer, but for now things are looking pretty promising for the north London giants ahead of the new season.