Arsenal “raise bid” for midfielder transfer, claims journalist

Arsenal FC
Arsenal have reportedly improved their bid for the transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga.

According to the latest on the Lokonga transfer deal in the tweet below from journalist Sven Claes, Arsenal have raised their offer for the 21-year-old, including the bonus structures of the deal…

This should take Arsenal closer to clinching a deal, with some other reporters suggesting things are looking highly likely to be completed soon.

Kristof Terreur recently tweeted that the move going through was only a matter of time…

This could be great business by Arsenal if they manage to bring the Belgian youngster in, with Mikel Arteta in need of more quality in midfield.

Thomas Partey looked an exciting signing last summer but hasn’t quite had the impact that some will have expected, while doubts remain over the likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Anderlecht midfielder Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga looks set for a transfer to Arsenal

Anderlecht have often produced fine young players and it looks like Lokonga is the latest, with Arsenal looking set to capitalise.

Gooners will hope this isn’t their last signing of the summer, but for now things are looking pretty promising for the north London giants ahead of the new season.

