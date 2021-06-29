Roy Keane criticises one key weakness of Man Utd star Paul Pogba after France crash out of Euro 2020

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has criticised the lack of maturity in Paul Pogba’s game despite him showing some superb ability for France in their game against Switzerland last night.

Pogba is so often in the spotlight whether he has a good game or a bad game, and last night he certainly lit up a classic 3-3 draw with Switzerland with a stunning long range strike in the second half.

Despite that, however, Pogba didn’t quite do enough to help France through, as Switzerland came back to equalise and then beat the reigning World Champions on penalties, progressing to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Man Utd fans will surely feel Pogba did the best he could in a difficult game, with Switzerland performing well and Didier Deschamps making some questionable tactical decisions with the way he set his side up.

Keane, however, focused on some of Pogba’s less positive moments in terms of his defensive work late on, which seems like fairly typical nit-picking when it comes to the Frenchman, even if he might have a point.

“No doubt it would be frustrating [to play with Pogba], but this is all part of Paul’s character that people love to see and it’s great,” Keane told ITV, as quoted by the Metro.

“But then I’d be looking at the goal they conceded in injury time when he was sloppy in midfield, that’s the bit I’d be really critical.

“It seems harsh because he’s done some brilliant stuff going forward today, there’s no doubt in Paul’s quality, it’s just the other side, maybe his maturity.

“United have had these problems. Can he play in a two midfield? He probably can’t, he hasn’t got the discipline.

“Even today he leaves you frustrated, even with his brilliant quality going forward he lacks that discipline defensively.

“The top players do it week in and week out and Paul doesn’t quite do it.”