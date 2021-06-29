Man United sent scout to watch French midfielder in action against Switzerland

According to recent reports, Manchester United’s hierarchy instructed one of their scouts to watch on as Switzerland dumped France out of this summer’s Euros on Monday night.

That’s according to the Daily Star, who claim the Red Devils sent a scout to the National Arena in Bucharest to observe midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot, 26, currently plays his domestic football for Serie A side Juventus.

Having arrived in Turin in 2019 following a free transfer from Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain, the industrious midfielder has gone on to feature in 84 matches, in all competitions.

READ MORE: Manchester United look to sign prolific academy talent to improved contract

However, despite still having two years left on his current deal, there are growing suggestions the 26-year-old could be moved on again.

In an attempt to ease their financial crisis, Juventus are understood to be open to the idea of selling Rabiot and one of the sides now linked with a possible summer is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

United are still waiting to learn the fate of Rabiot’s compatriot Paul Pogba, who is out of contract in 12-months time.

Should Pogba opt against signing a new deal, it is a given the Red Devils will have no choice but to offload their French midfielder and Rabiot could prove to be a decent replacement.

What do you think Man United fans? – would you like to see Rabiot arrive at Old Trafford this summer? – Let us know in the comments.