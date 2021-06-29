Man United set to try second approach for Atletico Madrid midfielder

According to reports, Manchester United are still keen to try and sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.

That’s according to Marca, who claims the Premier League giants are big admirers of the Spanish midfielder.

Currently away on international duty with Luis Enrique representing his country in this summer’s delayed Euros 2020, Llorente continues to see his name linked with a stunning domestic move.

It was reported earlier this year that the Red Devils tried to sign Llorente for a whopping £68.5m back in January.

READ MORE: Aston Villa have genuine interest in re-signing Man United defender

However, after failing in their earlier pursuit of the highly-rated midfielder, according to Marca, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to instruct his employers to try again.

Despite still having three years left on his current deal with Atletico Madrid, Llorente is being tipped for a stunning move to the Premier League.

Marca believes that ahead of this summer’s transfer window and following what has so far been a commendable Euros campaign, United are set to ‘test the waters’ again.

Since joining Atletico Madrid in 2019, Llorente has featured in 81 matches, in all competitions and directly contributed to 35 along the way.