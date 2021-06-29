Man United’s priority transfer target “wants something new” but Red Devils fans told to “keep an eye on” other names too

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane “wants something new” this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano has told Stretty News.

The France international is one of a number of Man Utd targets in defence, along with Pau Torres and Jules Kounde, according to Romano, while the Italian transfer reporter added that Red Devils fans might want to keep an eye on Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero as well after his superb form in Serie A.

MORE: What Man Utd’s Camavinga pursuit means for Pogba

Speaking about the Varane situation and United’s defensive targets on the Strettycast, Romano said: “For sure, Raphael Varane is one of the players they [Manchester United] like. It could be an opportunity but that depends on what Real Madrid want to do because at the moment they hope to convince Varane to stay, but the player wants to try something different.

“He’s won everything with Real Madrid, he won the World Cup with France and now he wants a new challenge. I think the Premier League will be one of the opportunities with PSG too.

“He wants something new but let’s see what happens after the Euros when he will be back to talk with Real Madrid. Manchester United will be one of the opportunities.”

He added: “Pau Torres for sure is on the list. He is appreciated and they have been scouting him for a long time. He has a release clause worth €65m – still valid — and not €50m like someone reported in Spain. Let’s see what happens with Varane before other names. Jules Kounde is another who was scouted by United. Tottenham are also interested in Kounde.

“From the other names, I would say Torres, Kounde and keep an eye on Cristian Romero from Atalanta. He’s a really great player and had a fantastic season in Serie A. Manchester United are scouting him but I have nothing confirmed about an official move or bid.

“Varane is priority and they have other options like Pau Torres.”

A top partner for Harry Maguire makes sense as a priority for United this summer, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly not looking like ideal long-term options.

Varane’s contract situation looks like making him an ideal target, but fans would surely also be happy with Torres and Kounde coming in as well.

In another part of the podcast, Romano also spoke about United’s interest in Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.