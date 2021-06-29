Manchester United star could get offer to switch national teams

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is reportedly a target for the Jamaica national team after his failure to make it into the England fold.

The 19-year-old is a fine prospect but has not yet managed to establish himself as a regular for the England national team in comparison to his status in the Man Utd first-team.

According to the Telegraph, Greenwood is now being eyed up for Jamaica despite having one England cap to his name already.

The report states that the teenager qualifies for Jamaica through his parents, and it will be interesting to see if he’s tempted to switch allegiances.

There’s certainly an increased likelihood of Greenwood playing regular international football if he decides against competing against the numerous big names in the England squad, but he might also feel it’s worth being patient in order to make it for a team who are more likely to challenge for major international honours.

Greenwood previously attracted controversy when he broke Covid-19 rules during one of his England call-ups, so it could be a long way back for him with the Three Lions, though it’s worth noting that Manchester City’s Phil Foden was also involved and has had little trouble working his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans.