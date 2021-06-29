Manchester City star cleared to leave for just £60m, with Barcelona & Real Madrid on alert for transfer

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling is reportedly keen to leave the Etihad Stadium in this summer’s transfer window.

The England international is said to be unhappy with Pep Guardiola trying to offload him as part of a swap deal for Harry Kane, and is now attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Todo Fichajes.

Sterling has been one of Europe’s finest attacking players down the years, and could undoubtedly be a superb signing for many of Europe’s biggest clubs, especially as City seem prepared to let him go for just £60million, according to Todo Fichajes.

That could be an absolute bargain for a talent like Sterling, who should still have his best years ahead of him, and whose goals could make him an important signing at Real Madrid in particular.

Los Blancos never really replaced the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo when he left for Juventus in 2018, with signings like Eden Hazard flopping at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona also surely need someone like Sterling as an upgrade on various recent disappointing attacking signings like Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.