Manchester United are planning to hand highly-rated attacker Joe Hugill a new and improved contract as a reward for a wonderful debut season, according to Laurie Whitwell of the Athletic.

Whitwell reports that the Red Devils are set to sign the 17-year-old to a new three-year contract, the striker’s current deal runs until the summer of 2023.

The Athletic reporter writes in the full article that a new contract, which would be on better terms, can be expected around the time Hugill turns 18 years old, which will be in October.

United beat off Tottenham, Wolves and Leeds to recruit the ace in a £300,000 deal from Sunderland last summer and the 6ft2 ace has wasted no time in showing his quality for the Red Devils.

Hugill scored six goals and chipped in with an assist in six appearances for United’s Under-18s before stepping up seamlessly to Under-23s level with 10 goals and two assists in 21 outings.

See More: Reports claim Man United and Real Madrid have reached agreement for Raphael Varane

Joe Hugill set to sign new three-year contract at #MUFC as reward for progress with U23s. Young striker, namechecked by Solskjaer last season, will also feature for first-team in pre-season (along with other academy players). He’s not 18 until October.https://t.co/doBvqegLdU — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) June 28, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Shocking reports highlight tension between France national team and Mbappe The morning after the night before: A look at French headlines following Les Bleus’ shock Euros exit Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka set to be handed start for England vs Germany in deserved show of trust by Gareth Southgate

Whitwell also shares that the talent, who has already been name-dropped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a couple of times, will feature for the first-team in pre-season.

Hugill is clearly gifted enough to dominate at Under-23s level again next season and with no need to rush the ace into the senior team – which may be difficult unless there’s any major attackers sold, perhaps a loan move for the Sunderland academy graduate would be wise sometime in the near future.