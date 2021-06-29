Newcastle United fans will absolutely love to see that hero loanee Joe Willock has shared a clip of himself alongside former teammate Allan Saint-Maximin, captioned with ‘My boy’.

21-year-old Willock is currently away with fellow Arsenal academy graduate Reiss Nelson and the midfielder has found the time to link up with Saint-Maximin and play some tennis.

It’s clear that Willock holds a close friendship with the Newcastle winger as he captioned his Instagram story with ‘Mon Gars’, which means ‘my boy’ in French, something he’s undoubtedly learnt from the charismatic Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin told Sky Sports towards the end of last season that the Magpies need to ‘buy more players like Joe Willock’, as he also noted how ‘good’ their relationship is as we can now see.

An update was shared on the future of Willock by the Athletic (subscription required) yesterday, they report that Arsenal intend to meet with the ace to discuss his role once he returns from holiday.

The Athletic add that Arsenal will consider the sale of Willock if their demands are met, though the Newcastle hierarchy are yet to make a formal bid for the hero that saved them from relegation.

Willock certainly made the right decision to leave Arsenal in January for first-team football with Newcastle, the England Under-21s international played a key role as they avoided relegation.

The Gunners starlet scored in his last seven top-flight appearances for the Tyneside outfit, a red-hot end to the season that saw Willock win the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for May.