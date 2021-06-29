Newcastle avoid losing key player on a free transfer after new contract agreed

Jacob Murphy has had a stop-start time at Newcastle United so far, and he’s often found himself either out of the team or out on loan.

That did appear to change last season as he played a more prominent role and showed enough to suggest that he could make a difference in the Premier League going forward.

There was an issue that his contract was up this summer so The Magpies faced the prospect of losing him for nothing just as he started to carve out a role in the team.

Thankfully for Newcastle it appears that he won’t be going anywhere, with a new contract seemingly agreed and an announcement is expected soon.

He can play on either wing or as an emergency wing-back so that versatility will also be useful going forward, and this looks like a good piece of business from Newcastle.