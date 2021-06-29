Menu

Photo: Aston Villa’s Twitter account heaps praise on Jack Grealish after England win against Germany

There was plenty of frustration today as Jack Grealish had to settle with a role on the bench, but he was able to come on and make the difference as his assist for Harry Kane finished off the German challenge.

It’s one of the best things in football if you don’t support one of the biggest teams in the country but you have a player who is a difference-maker on the biggest stage, and the evolution of Aston Villa’s Twitter account was something to behold today:

 

