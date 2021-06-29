Real Madrid target £68m Premier League star once described as a ‘Ferrari’ as replacement for Varane

According to recent reports, Real Madrid has highlighted Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as their ideal replacement for current centre-back Raphael Varane, who is understood to be a target for Manchester United.

That’s according to Fichajes, who claims Los Blancos, guided by Carlo Ancelotti, are big admirers of the Foxes’ centre-back.

Fofana, 20, joined Leicester City last summer following a £31.5m move from Saint-Etienne.

Since arriving at the King Power, the young Frenchman has gone on to feature in 38 matches, in all competitions.

READ MORE: The morning after the night before: A look at French headlines following Les Bleus’ shock Euros exit

Following what has been a hugely impressive breakthrough season in England’s top-flight, Fofana, who was previously described as a ‘Ferrari’ by top pundit Owen Hargreaves, now sees his long-term future speculated once again.

It has been noted that in an attempt to plan for the possible exit of Varane, who is understood to be closing in on a move to Old Trafford, Real Madrid have upped their interest in Fofana.

However, prizing the 20-year-old away from England will not be an easy task as the Foxes whack a whopping £67m price tag on his head.