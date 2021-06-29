Rumours of Newcastle transfer grow as Saint-Maximin spotted with key summer target

Of course footballers from different clubs can be friends and will holiday together, but it’s always interesting when they spend time together amid some transfer speculation.

Joe Willock was sensational for Newcastle United during a loan spell last season, but it’s not quite clear what Arsenal have in mind for him next season.

He certainly did enough to prove that he deserves to play a role in Mikel Arteta’s team, but he’s also tasted life as a first-team regular so it doesn’t make sense to settle for a spot on the bench again.

A report from NUFC blog has indicated that a return to Newcastle could be possible, and the rumours have been stoked slightly by the sight of Willock and Allan Saint-Maximin on holiday together in Greece.

It’s currently suggested that Arsenal plan to hold talks with Willock when he returns from his holiday to sort out his future, so there could be a chance of a return to Newcastle depending on how they go.