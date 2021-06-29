Shocking reports highlight tension between France national team and Mbappe

Monday night at this summer’s Euros saw reigning World champions and tournament favourites France crash out on penalties to Switzerland.

Following what has been the biggest upset, so far, of this summer’s delayed international tournament, Les Bleus will now return home as Switzerland await Belgium in the quarter-finals.

In light of a dramatic penalty shootout that saw Kylian Mbappe miss his country’s fifth spot-kick, the country’s mainstream media have not held back when criticising the team and especially the player himself.

READ MORE: Reports claim Man United and Real Madrid have reached agreement for Raphael Varane

However, delving further into what could be wrong with Didier Deschamps’ men, Eurosports’ France reporter Maxime Dupuis has lifted the lid on some of the tensions bubbling beneath the French squad’s surface.

It has been claimed that there is a feeling behind the scenes that Mbappe tries too hard to be the squad’s star man and needs to simplify his game more.

Dupuis also goes on to claim that the young PSG star came into this summer’s Euros wanting to ‘carry his team on his shoulders’ and that insisting to take Les Bleus’ fifth penalty was a mistake.

Most shockingly though, Dupuis reports that Mbappe’s relationship with fellow strike partner Antoine Griezmann is ‘cold’, suggesting both players are not too keen on one another.