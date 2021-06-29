Gareth Southgate key England decision completely justified by goalscoring statistic

Gareth Southgate’s loyalty to Raheem Sterling has been questioned – but the Manchester City winger ALWAYS steps up for England.

Sterling was not among the best players in the Premier League last campaign – not even close.

The 26-year-old had lost his starting spot in the Manchester City lineup, and seemingly the trust of his manager.

Having lost the Champions League final, with Sterling unable to perform against Chelsea, the circumstances were hardly ideal heading into the Euro 2020 tournament.

However, Southgate started Sterling in England’s opening group game, and has continued to trust him to perform for his country.

It’s a decision which has proven to be a wise one, with Sterling having scored three of England’s four goals at Euro 2020 to date, including the opener against Germany today.

In fact, all those who were doubting Southgate’s faith in Sterling ought to check the stats sheet, because he’s HUGELY prolific when playing for his country.

Raheem Sterling has scored 15 in his last 21 #ENG appearances…? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 29, 2021

England have a fighting chance of going all the way at Euro 2020 – and if they do – they’ll have Sterling, in no small part, to thank for it.

