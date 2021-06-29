Talks held: Agent arrives in England to hold talks with West Ham over transfer for striker with 35 goals last season

West Ham had to find more goals from deeper positions when they sold Sebastian Haller last January, but they do need to add some extra firepower going into the new season.

Plenty of players have been linked, but the latest reports suggest that the agent of Genk striker Paul Onuachu has arrived in England to hold transfer talks with the Hammers.

Onuachu looks like an exciting signing if they can pull this off after he scored a phenomenal 35 league goals last season, while he also stands at 201cm tall so he’s obviously going to be an absolute weapon in the air.

The report claims he’s going to cost around £22m but he’s also a talented player rather than just being a static target man, so it would be interesting to see what kind of impact he would have in the Premier League.