The morning after the night before: A look at French headlines following Les Bleus’ shock Euros exit

Monday night saw the biggest shock of this summer’s Euros so far. Tournament favourites France, led by Didier Deschamps, were knocked out on penalties by 13th ranked Switzerland.

Despite falling behind after just 15-minutes thanks to an early Haris Seferovic opener, Les Bleus fought back well and with the help of a quickfire brace from Karim Benzema and a Paul Pogba stunner, Deschamps men looked all but certain to progress to the quarter-finals.

However, in a stunning turn of events, two late goals, including a second from Seferovic, ensured the Swiss would drag the French into extra time.

Although the game had already seen six goals scored, both sides failed to breach the other’s backline during the 30-minutes of extra time.

READ MORE: Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka set to be handed start for England vs Germany in deserved show of trust by Gareth Southgate

With penalties on the horizon, as referee Fernando Rapallini blew up at the end of 120-minutes of action, the prospect of completing a remarkable giant-killing became reality for the Swiss.

After successfully converting five out of five penalties, Switzerland passed the pressure onto the young shoulders of star attacker Kylian Mbappe, who had to beat Yan Sommer in order to take the shootout to sudden death.

Stepping up, already looking racked with nerves, the Paris-Saint Germain star fired his kick straight into the outstretched glove of Sommer.

In light of one of the biggest international upsets in the sport’s modern history, here are some of the headlines coming out of France the morning after, the night before, as per Le’Equipe.